What We’re Tracking

Clear skies ahead

Great September weather for the week

Another rain chance by Friday

Another cool night with a mostly clear sky expected throughout the night. Temperatures will fall back into the lower to middle 50s for much of the region by early Wednesday morning.

The below average temperatures look to stick around for a while. Highs will likely be in the upper 70s to lower 80s for the remainder of the week and overnight temperatures should be in the lower 50s. Conditions will remain pleasant for the majority of this week. Expect moderate winds and mostly sunny skies. There is a chance for a few showers Friday afternoon that could possibly linger on into Saturday morning.

The area will see some gradual warming into the middle 80s starting Sunday afternoon. These warmer temperatures will carry into the week ahead where dry and sunny conditions are expected. Overall, a very nice stretch of weather still ahead for the foreseeable future.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller