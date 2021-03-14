A rainy and breezy day today with more rain chances next week

What We’re Tracking:

Widespread rain today, breezy

More rain chances next week

Seasonable temperatures

**Flood Watch** – Anderson, Coffey, Franklin, Lyon, Osage counties through Sunday afternoon.

Highs today will be in the lower 50s with widespread rain likely across the region. Rain will persist through the majority of the day with the heaviest rainfall expected just after lunchtime. A few embedded thunderstorms may be possible throughout the day as well.

Besides rainfall fall today, we can expect a fairly breezy day with strong winds out of the east at 20-25 mph and gusts of up to 35 mph possible. The main part of the system is expected to push through late this evening as rain chances slowly begin to taper off. Overnight lows will be in the lower 40s.

Heavy rainfall, some reduced visibility, and flooding will be the main concerns through the end of the weekend. An additional 1-2″ of rain can be expected across the area with some locally higher amounts possible, especially for our northern counties, through Monday. If you see a flooded roadway, please take an alternate route as just a few inches of water can float your car!

We’ll see a brief break from the rain during the day on Tuesday, but a follow up system makes its way into the region overnight bringing even more rain chances to the area. Rain appears likely on Wednesday with temperatures for the work week in the 50s and lower 60s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush.

