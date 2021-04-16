A rainy day ahead with below average temperatures across the region

What We’re Tracking:

Widespread rain today

Clouds hang around tomorrow

Cool, dry weekend

Widespread rain today will keep temperatures stuck in the 40s through the day. Many areas will pick up between ¼” and 1″ of rainfall before the showers taper off in the evening hours. Pockets of heavier rainfall may be present as well.

Overnight lows tonight will be in the lower 40s as we transition into the weekend. Clouds will hang around into Saturday with rain showers expected to wrap up by the early morning. Afternoon highs will warm up into the middle 50s as our skies slowly clear up.

Temperatures will climb late in the weekend and into Monday, when highs will be back in the 60s just before our next cold front sweeps through late Monday, turning it cooler again for Tuesday. This time, the showers Monday night or early Tuesday could be a mix of rain or snow briefly before we clear back out.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush

