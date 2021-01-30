A rainy day ahead with mild temperatures across the region

What We’re Tracking:

Rainy most of the day

Mild Sunday expected

Warm-up early next week

A strengthening low pressure system, currently situated over Western Kansas, is expected to move into the region today. With this system we will be seeing mostly cloudy skies throughout the day as well as a good amount of rainfall.

The majority of the rain will fall between 7:00am and 5:00pm. A lot of us, except for our far northwestern counties, could pick up between 0.5″ and 1″ of rain. Locally higher amounts of 1″+ will be possible in some spots. Highs today should make it into the upper 40s and lower 50s before a cold front moves through.

As the cooler air wraps around this evening, it should be noted that there is a chance to see a brief snow shower and/or a quick round of freezing rain. But other than some possible slick spots on the roads, widespread effects are not expected.

Wind speeds are forecast to increase this evening with the storm system departing the area, bringing winds out of the North at 10-20 mph. Wind gusts of 30-40 mph will be present as well starting late this evening and continuing through the night.

Behind the rain, cooler air builds in to wrap up the weekend with highs falling into the upper 30s. Cloud cover will hang around for the day and slowly start to decrease through the evening.

A warm-up is then expected to start our work week as we’ll be back in the 50s and stay that way through the middle of next week. Then our attention turns to much colder air that works it’s way in behind a midweek system.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush

