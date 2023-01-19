What We’re Tracking:

Cloudy and cool tonight

Staying chilly through the weekend with another system on the way

No major warm-up in sight

Cloud cover will remain stubborn through the night but winds should start to let up later this evening. Temperatures will drop below freezing into the lower 20s. Clouds should start to break apart by the morning.

Highs for the second half of the week will be cooler with 30s and 40s expected through the weekend. It should clear out enough Thursday and Friday for some sunshine, but temperatures will still be rather chilly, especially our nighttime lows in the 20s.

Our next system looks to arrive by Saturday and into early Sunday, and may bring us yet another chance for some rain or wintry precipitation. Right now, the timing looks to be mostly during the day with heavier snowfall possible for our northern counties. This may cause some issue for those heading out to the Chiefs game Saturday as this system looks to linger through the evening and overnight hours.

Accumulations, at this time, appear fairly minor, with most seeing generally up to an 1″ and amounts up to 3″ to the north once the system finally passes.

After that, we are still near average with chilly January weather into early next week. Highs are expected in the upper 30s and 40s with overnight lows in the 20s. Our next chance for snow arrives pretty quickly after the weekend system, and we may see it as early as Monday night and into Tuesday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller