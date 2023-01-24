What We’re Tracking:

A round of light to moderate snow overnight

Slightly warmer by Friday

Cold blast moves in over the weekend

**WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY** – Anderson, Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Jefferson, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee counties through 9:00am Wednesday morning.

Precipitation spreads in as a storm system passes south of the region with the heaviest band of snowfall farther to the south, as well. With the colder temperatures overnight, this does look to be a mostly snow event and we could get a light accumulation around 1″ from near the Turnpike from Emporia to Topeka with slightly higher amounts closer to I-35. As of right now, a general 1-3″ of snow will be possible for the southeastern half of the area, with locally higher amounts possible south and east of I-35.

Once our midweek system moves out, we look to stay dry heading into the weekend. We’ll struggle with temperatures in the 30s for Wednesday but look to see more sunshine on the way for the tail end of the week. Highs by Friday should return to the middle to upper 40s, but don’t get too used to it. We may start off the day mild on Saturday, but a strong front arrives late in the day.That strong, Arctic cold front is going to bring a big blast of cold weather by Saturday night into Sunday. There may be some light wintry precipitation associated with that. However, once our temperatures drop below freezing Saturday night, they won’t climb above that freezing mark for some time. It does look like a bitterly cold stretch of weather takes hold for the end of the month and even lasting past the first week of February. KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller