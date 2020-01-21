A round of snow tonight into part of Wednesday across the area

What We’re Tracking:

Light snow starts overnight, possibly mixed with rain

Another rain/snow chance Thursday

Clearing out this weekend

Cloud cover will thicken up through the night along with increased chances for snow to develop and move across the eastern side of the state during the night. Temperatures won’t be bitterly cold, holding in the lower 30s, but should be just cold enough for mainly snow–possibly mixed with rain at times–to fall throughout the night. The intensity will be light to moderate, but will last long enough to give us 1-3″ of snow accumulation through early afternoon on Wednesday.

Highs on Wednesday should reach the lower to middle 30s after the snow tapers off from west to east. Mostly cloudy and breezy weather will continue with southerly winds 10-20mph through the day making it feel a bit colder.

Another system gives us a few rain or snow showers on Thursday, especially over the eastern half of the viewing area as temperatures try to warm up a bit before cooling back down on Friday with highs in the lower 30s. Sunnier and warmer weather will return for the tail end of the weekend and into early next week.

KSNT Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

