A slight cool-down for Tuesday, but nice weather still ahead

What We’re Tracking:

Cooler for Tuesday

Warmer middle of the week

Staying dry until this weekend

Behind a cold front, wind will turn to the northwest for much of the night at 5-10mph. Some passing clouds along with the cool breeze expected throughout the night. Temperatures will dip back into the middle 20s by Tuesday morning.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler on Tuesday with a mostly sunny sky. Wind from the west at 10-15mph will make it feel even cooler. Highs will only reach into the lower 40s, but we will bounce right back up into the middle 50s on Wednesday and sunny skies are still in the forecast. It will be rather breezy by Wednesday, as well.

A system currently over the Pacific Ocean will slowly move our way for late in the weekend. Highs will be noticeably cooler in the 30s and lower 40s, but may be just warm enough that the precipitation looks to be mostly rain. There could be some wet snow mix in at times, but this system is a long way away and much can change with it between now and Sunday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

