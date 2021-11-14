A slight warm up expected today with partly cloudy skies

What We’re Tracking:

Partly cloudy today

Warming trend begins

Dry conditions next week

Today looks to be fairly pleasant with a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. Afternoon highs will reach the middle 50s across the region as a warming trend begins to take place. A light breeze out of the northwest will keep a slight wind chill in the forecast through about lunch time.

Tonight winds will change directions to a more southerly breeze – signaling the start of an even bigger jump in temperatures. Overnight lows into Monday will be in the lower 40s but highs for the afternoon will climb into the lower 70s. That’s almost 15 degrees above average for this time of year!

Plenty of sunshine can be expected for Monday as well as Tuesday. Afternoon highs will continue into the lower 70s for another day with breezy conditions expected ahead of our next cold front.

By midweek out temperatures will fall back quite a bit as some cooler air makes its way back into the region. Highs will struggle to make it out of the 40s and lower 50s. Dry conditions look to remain through at least the weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush