What We’re Tracking:

Heat & humidity return Monday

Hot ‘summer-like’ temperatures

Cooler by next weekend

Partly cloudy breezy and mild for tonight with overnight low temperatures only falling into the lower 70s. That is close to the average high temperature for this time of year. With such a warm start, it won’t take much to surge well above average for early in the week.

Monday and Tuesday look to bring temperatures that we typically see by the time we get to July. Highs may top out in the upper 80s northeast to middle 90s southwest by Monday afternoon with the sunshine returning. The wind will be strong from the south at 15-30mph, as well. Factoring in the humidity which will be on the increase, we could have heat indices in the middle to upper 90s through Wednesday. Overnight lows will be very mild during this time in the lower 70s. To put this warmth into perspective, our average high temperature for this time of the year is 73°.

That hotter weather will last for a few days, but another cold front moves our way for the weekend. That will bring a chance for a few showers and storms as well as a cool down by late Saturday and Sunday. Highs by Sunday should be back into the 70s.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller