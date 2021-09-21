A very cool night ahead with less wind and a clear sky

What We’re Tracking:

A rather chilly night ahead

Mostly sunny and pleasant through the week

Warming up a bit this weekend

Much cooler temperatures and much lower humidity will stick around with lows overnight in the lower to middle 40s as winds relax and skies remain clear. Certainly the coolest night we’ve had in a few months on tap for much of the region.

Highs on Wednesday should be just as pleasant as Tuesday, topping out in the lower to middle 70s. Just in time for the start of fall on Wednesday! Overall, a great stretch of weather ahead through the work week.

That pleasantly weather will stick around all the way into the weekend. Days will be mostly sunny and comfortable with highs in the 70s to lower 80s and lows in the lower 50s. Things do look to warm back up, though, by Sunday and into Monday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller