What We’re Tracking:

Isolated rain/storm chances tonight

Hot & humid 4th of July

Heat will be intense much of the week

A few isolated chances for rain and perhaps a thunderstorm or two will be possible this evening with activity generally wrapping up before midnight. A very warm and humid evening is expected with a light breeze and partly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will take us into the middle 70s.

In the days ahead, the heat really starts to build in for the upcoming week. High temperatures beginning Monday will be in the middle to upper 90s and the heat index will once again be an issue as humidity stays fairly high. Many spots, through midweek at least, will feel like the lower to middle 100s. The good news is that the 4th of July appears to have a dry forecast for the evening!

While the heat sticks around for the majority of the week, there are a few chances for storms again by late Wednesday and Thursday before a slight cooling back into the upper 80s and lower 90s by next weekend.