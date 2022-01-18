A very warm day ahead with wind speeds picking up tonight

What We’re Tracking:

Very warm temperatures

Wind speeds pick up

Another cold front

Mostly sunny skies this morning will quickly turn to mostly cloudy skies this evening with the arrival of our next strong cold front. Before it gets here though, temperatures today will warm up significantly into the upper 50s and maybe even lower 60s. That’s roughly 20 degrees above average for this time of year.

Our cold front will then move through just before midnight tonight, and as it does so wind speeds will pick up quite a bit. Plan on wind speeds of roughly 15-20 mph with gust of up to 30 mph through the evening tonight and tomorrow for a majority of the day. Highs on Wednesday will only reach the middle 20s.

That cooler airmass in place will also create dangerous wind chills the next few days so be sure to bundle up, especially for the morning hours! For the second half of the week plan on temperatures struggling to get out of the 20s and 30s. More sunshine moves in this weekend with friendlier temperatures.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush