What We’re Tracking:

Windy through tonight and tomorrow

Great weather for the weekend

Warmer temperatures next week

Scattered showers and windy conditions will remain in the area this evening with a large low pressure system pushing through. This system is packing quite the punch in terms of wind speeds across northeast Kansas. Gusts of 45 to 55 mph are possible through midnight. Mostly cloudy skies will also hang around with overnight lows dropping down into the lower to middle 30s.

Friday still looks on the colder side with temperatures in the lower 50s. Winds will continue to gust throughout the morning and afternoon with speeds of 25 to 35 mph possible . If you’ve been tempted to plant some things in your garden, you may want to hold off a bit longer as a hard freeze is likely overnight Friday with lows in the 20s as winds relax.

Temperatures, however, will warm up nicely for the upcoming weekend. Expect highs in the 60s Saturday with a brief break from the wind, and 70s by Sunday with plenty of sunshine and the quick return of the southerly wind.

By early next week we are on track for a few days with highs in the upper 70s as mild weather sticks around before a few rain, and maybe thunderstorm, chances return.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush