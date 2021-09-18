A warm and nice weekend ahead with mostly sunny skies

What We’re Tracking:

Slightly cooler today

Plenty of sunshine this weekend

Potent front possible late Monday

Temperatures will be slightly cooler today as we feel the minimal effects of the cold front that passed through the area yesterday. Highs this afternoon will still be above average though, reaching the middle 80s across the region. Mostly sunny skies will be present to kick off the weekend with a slight southerly breeze in place.

Overnight lows will take us back down into the middle 60s making for another very pleasant night. Dew points will remain on the moderate side as well, with mostly clear skies overhead. Plan on a comfortable and fairly warm evening. Fall nights are just around the corner with cooler temperatures ahead!

Conditions look fairly similar for Sunday with mostly sunny skies once again present across the region. Highs for the afternoon will reach the middle 80s with clear and mild conditions for the evening. Overall a very nice weekend can be expected so head outside and enjoy the weather!

Our upper air patterns will bring a big change to the region as we head into late Monday afternoon and into Tuesday. Right now it appears that temperatures will have a chance to reach the upper 80s during the day before a pretty strong cold front pushes through. Thunderstorm and rain chances will increase with the arrival of this front as we head into the early evening. Much cooler, fall-like temperatures will follow with highs in the lower 70s expected.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush