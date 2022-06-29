What We’re Tracking:

Mostly clear tonight, light breeze

Another warm day tomorrow

Storm chances return by the weekend

Plenty of sunshine is expected for the second half of the day with a light breeze remaining in place. Dewpoint temperatures are still relatively low so plan on a warm and reasonably comfortable evening.

Tonight, lows will dip down into the upper 60s making for another nice start to the day on Thursday. Afternoon highs are expected to reach the lower to middle 90s once again. Moisture will start to build back into the region so plan on humidity levels increasing the next few days.

Chances for showers and storms start to increase Friday and into the weekend as our next front arrives. Not the best news for the holiday weekend, but the best chance for rain looks to be late Friday and into Saturday. While a chance for storms is possible on Sunday, it looks to generally dry out and heat up by the holiday. As of right now, it does look like the Fourth of July will remain dry!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush