What We’re Tracking:

Heat returns tomorrow

Quick chance for rain on Friday

Mainly dry and hot for several days

Dewpoints are still relatively low which is currently what’s saving much of northeast Kansas from an overly hot and humid day. Mostly clear skies are expected tonight with overnight lows dropping into the upper 70s. Enjoy one more evening of relative comfort because things start to get toasty this week!

A southerly breeze will pick up speed Thursday afternoon which will allow for a lot more moisture to make its way into northeast Kansas. That means that heat and humidity will return with a vengeance. Highs tomorrow will be in the middle to upper 90s. Heat index values will be even warmer so be sure to keep water and shade close by!

Apart from a couple slim chances at an isolated shower or storm Friday and Saturday, we’ll have dry conditions through the next several days. A cold front will be responsible for those rain chances but we’re not expected to cool off much at all. Upper 90s return next week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush