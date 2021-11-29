A weak cold front slides through for Tuesday

What We’re Tracking:

Slightly cooler for Tuesday

Quiet and warm weather pattern

Dry conditions continue

A fairly mild evening can be expected with the warmth of the day lingering into the sunset hours and beyond. Overnight lows will eventually cool down into the upper 30s and lower 40s with a clear sky overhead.

Highs on Tuesday will be cut back into the upper 50s and lower 60s as another weak cold front moves through the area, turning our wind to the east for a day or so. Even as a cold front slides through, little to no chance for any precipitation with these fronts.

That’ll take us through the end of November and we could even be holding on to the milder temperatures for the first few days of December! Expect the 60s again on Wednesday before we climb to record levels again on Thursday in the 70s. That above-average warmth will continue through the rest of the week. Still no major rain or snow chances in the forecast.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Matt Miller