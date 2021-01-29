A wet start to the weekend as rain moves in Saturday

What We’re Tracking:

Clouds increase

Rain moves in early

Cooler Sunday before another warm-up

Clouds will continue to move in overnight and thicken allowing temperatures to stay on the milder side only dropping into the lower 40s overnight with 30s expected for our northern counties.

Our next storm system moves in early Saturday morning with a round of rain likely for the start of the weekend. The majority of the rain will fall between 8:00am and 4:00pm. A lot of us, except for our far northwestern counties, could pick up between 0.5″ and 1″ of rain. Highs on Saturday should make it into the upper 40s and low 50s before a cold front moves through.

Behind the rain, cooler air builds in for Sunday with highs back in the upper 30s. Winds will also change direction and pick up from the North at 15-20 mph, making it feel colder outside.

The cold air will be brief as we’ll be back in the 50s on Monday and stay that way through the middle of next week. Then our attention turns to much colder air that works it’s way in behind a midweek system we’ll continue to keep an eye on.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

