A wide variety of temperatures expected today with a cold front moving through

What We’re Tracking:

Slightly cooler today

Scattered storm chances

Relief from the heat on the way

**Excessive heat warning in effect for Lyon, Osage, Franklin, Coffey, and Anderson counties until 9 pm tonight**

A cold front on the way today will help keep the excessive heat at bay for a good portion of the viewing area, although our southern counties are still keeping an eye on very hot temperatures with high humidity. Afternoon highs will range from the upper 70s to upper 90s depending on how far south you live. Dewpoints, however, will still be on the high end for everyone with lower 70s – raising the heat index several more degrees.

Scattered storms will be possible today and through this evening, but models are keeping our chances relatively low. A few isolated showers could pop up this afternoon as the front moves through with more isolated chances later this evening. The vast majority of the day today will remain hot and humid for everyone. Storms that do fire up could prove a small risk for severe status, but once again chances are low.

A nice little break from the excessive heat will take us into the next several days. Highs will be in the upper 80s to wrap up your Sunday with a slight breeze out of the north. An even better break from the heat moves in for next week with temperatures cooling off below average and hanging out in the middle 80s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush