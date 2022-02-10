Thursday looks just a tad cooler than we’ve been used to this week, as areas of clouds continue to drift through the region. Highs should still make it into the lower to middle 50s.

Tonight looks pretty mild, too as southwesterly winds remain on the breezy side. Lows only dip into the upper 30s and 40s.

Warmth builds back in on Friday with some lower 60s possible as dry conditions look to remain for most of us. A cold front moves through early Friday, but the cold air will be lagging behind a little bit. That’s why we’re still expecting mild highs. Our temperatures will take a quick tumble through late afternoon and into the overnight, with some pretty cold temperatures, in the teens, possible Saturday through Sunday morning.

The cold snap should only last for the first half of the weekend. Temperatures rebound quite nicely with upper 40s and lower 50s on Sunday. And by early next week we will have more 50s and even 60s again!