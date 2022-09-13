High pressure builds into the area for the next few days, and that will keep our forecast sunny, dry, and warm through the week. Temperatures today should make it into the upper 80s and low 90s with overnight lows in the 60s.

Through the rest of the week and into the start of the weekend, our temperatures won’t see too much fluctuation. Highs should make it into the upper 80s and low 80s as we fall into the mid 60s during the nights.

However, we will begin to see our winds increase by Wednesday, and it’ll be breezy through the first part of next week.