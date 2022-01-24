Above average temperatures expected today before a strong cold front brings in arctic air

What We’re Tracking:

A mild start to the day

Strong cold front this afternoon

A few chilly days in the middle of the week

Cloud cover early this morning has allowed our temperatures to start off rather mild for this time of year. More mild temperatures are expected for the second half of the day with highs topping out in the lower 50s. A strong cold front will then move through by early afternoon giving us partly cloudy skies a good majority of the day. With the front moving through, plan on a very breezy day as well!

Winds will slowly start to calm down as we head into the overnight hours but cold arctic air will continue to push into the area. This will allow temperatures to steadily cool down into the lower 10s overnight. Highs on Tuesday will struggle quite a bit to see air temperatures much warmer than 20 degrees. Wind chills will once again have to be factored in though keeping us in the lower 10s all day.

Moving forward, mostly sunny skies will take us into the rest of the week with temperatures quickly warming up into the 30s and 40s. If models continue to trend the way they’re going we could see lower 50s by the weekend again but dry conditions will persist.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush