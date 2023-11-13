The sunshine continues through the first half of the work week, and our temperatures stay nice and mild, as well. Highs look to remain in the upper 60s to lower 70s with overnight lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s through midweek before a weak front moves through by Friday.

Behind the front, we should cool down just a bit for the end of the week and start of the weekend, but we’ll still likely be above average for this time of the year. Highs For Friday and Saturday should make it into the low to mid 60s with overnight lows in the middle 30s.

This quiet weather pattern will stick around through this week with little to no rain chances expected throughout the first half of the weekend. There are some indications that our pattern gets a bit more active as we get a bit closer to Thanksgiving starting with a small chance for showers this coming Sunday.