What We’re Tracking

Milder overnight temperatures

Warmer start to next week

Dry pattern settles in

Mostly clear and mild tonight with a light south breeze at times. Overnight temperatures won’t be as chilly tonight, only falling into upper 40s and lower 50s by early Monday morning.

This warmer weather sticks around to start the work week. Temperatures climb to the lower to middle 70s for Monday and Tuesday. After this we start to gradually cool down. A quiet pattern settles in and the next week will be dry with no rain chances expected throughout the week.

We are watching our next cold front that drops us back into the 50s by Thursday. Even though we cool down, temperatures remain around average for the foreseeable future. Winter-like weather looks to stay away for a while.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller