Above average temperatures today, very cold tomorrow

What We’re Tracking:

Clouds increase today, but temps will still be pleasant

Cold air settles in for the first half of the week

Slight chance of wintry mix Monday

We’ll see more cloud cover today ahead of a strong cold front that will move through tomorrow. Temperatures should still make it into the mid 50s, despite the cloud cover. So, get outside and enjoy the weather if you can because we turn much colder for the first half of the week!

Monday morning could bring in a slight chance for some showers both rain and snow, mainly north of I-70. It shouldn’t amount to much, as it’ll move through very quickly with minimal moisture to work with, but just something to keep in mind. Our actual high temperatures Monday will happen in the very early morning hours, but we’ll see falling temperatures and breezy conditions behind the front for the rest of the day as we start in the 40s and end up in the 20s. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph, so that’ll make it feel much colder, as well.

After that, precipitation chances really start to diminish and Tuesday through Thursday looks to be mainly dry cold temperatures. Highs will only top out in the 30s with overnight lows in the teens and 20s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Becky Taylor