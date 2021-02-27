Above average temperatures today with breezy conditions this afternoon

What We’re Tracking:

Dense fog early

Warm start to the weekend

Few showers later this evening

Dense fog is expected to continue developing across the region through midmorning. Fog advisories are in place with the most heavily impacted locations along and south of the I-70 corridor.

After a foggy start to the day today temperatures will warm up to almost 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. Afternoon highs will be in the lower 60s with breezy conditions from the South. Winds could gust up to 30 mph around lunchtime with partly cloudy skies throughout the day.

The above average temperatures, and increase in wind speeds, signal the arrival of our next cold front which will move through later this evening. With the cold front we will see a chance for a few showers but nothing widespread is expected.

After the front passes, temperatures on Sunday will be back to normal but still rather pleasant as we wrap up our weekend. Winds will largely back off as well with cloud cover clearing throughout the afternoon.

Looking ahead to early next week, we’ll start to warm back up into the middle 50s by Monday and Tuesday with plenty of sunshine. Eventually our 60s return by mid-week. Overall, it looks like we’ll have a quiet and dry end to the month of February with a nice warm-up expected through the first week of March.

With Meteorological spring just around the corner keep an eye out for thunderstorms to eventually make their way back into the forecast. Right now models are starting to hint at our next system moving through by the second half of next week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush

