Above average temperatures today with records being challenged tomorrow

What We’re Tracking:

Well-above-average weather

Windy conditions Wednesday

Cooling down late week

Our warming trend really begins to take off today with highs expected to reach the lower 60s across the region. Mostly sunny skies will be present with a few clouds and a light breeze. Temperatures today will be nearly 15 degrees above average for this time of year with even warmer weather on the way by midweek.

Tuesday and Wednesday are starting to shape up as potentially record breaking days, especially Wednesday. Highs are expected to reach the upper 60s on Tuesday and upper 70s on Wednesday. That’s right, we’re halfway through December and still talking about near 80s. Records could be broken by as much as five or six degrees.

Another thing that should be closely watched is high fire danger and strong winds for Wednesday. Models have been consistently showing sustained winds near 25 mph and wind gusts close to 60 mph. These high winds, and a dry air mass moving through, will lead to elevated fire danger throughout the day.

And – if record breaking temperatures and wind gusts near 60 mph weren’t enough for you – there’s also a slightly more limited threat for strong thunderstorms by late Wednesday. More details will emerge as we get closer.

We’ll follow all of that up with a strong cold front sweeping through late Wednesday evening. You can expect much cooler temperatures by Thursday and Friday as we fall back down into the 50s and even 40s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush