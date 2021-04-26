Above average warmth again on Tuesday

What We’re Tracking:

Mild and quite breezy tonight

Another very warm day Tuesday

Rain, a few storms midweek

A few passing clouds overnight with temperatures only cooling back slightly into the middle 60s by early Tuesday morning. A noticeable amount of humidity has also made a return to the area giving it more of a feel of early summer.

For Tuesday, cloud cover will spread over the region and warmth stays in place with highs in the middle 80s. Strong southerly wind at 15-25mph will add to the feel of early summer weather once again. Most of the approaching storm system’s energy will pass to our south Tuesday into Wednesday. With that being said, shower and thunderstorm potential will still remain but it appears rain chances will be a bit more likely later into Wednesday or Wednesday night.

After that system passes by, we clear out with mostly sunny weather Thursday, Friday and into the weekend. Temperatures for the second half of the week will be quite nice with 70s expected, possibly back to the lower 80s this weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

