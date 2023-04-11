What We’re Tracking

Warm and breezy week ahead

A few storms Friday night, early Saturday

Cooler weather this weekend

Through midweek, we’ll see a warm and breezy stretch of weather. Conditions will remain dry and clear tonight with a low in the middle 50s. Highs through Thursday should top out in the lower to middle 80s. Winds will be from the south around 15-25mph, gusting to near 35 mph during this time. Overnight lows each night will be in the middle to upper 50s.

Our next best chance for rain looks to arrive late Friday and into early Saturday morning. We could see some thunderstorms initially Friday evening, but as the night progresses, more showery activity is expected. Some of those showers could linger into the morning hours on Saturday.

We’ll be a bit cooler behind this system, too, with highs over the weekend expected to be in the middle 60s and overnight lows dipping into the 40s. Winds will still be breezy on Saturday, making it feel colder during the morning. Our winds finally relax a bit as we head into the first part of next week as temperatures rebound into the 70s, again.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Matt Miller