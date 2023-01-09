What We’re Tracking:

Mild start to the week

Mild temperatures through midweek

Another chance for rain/snow late Wednesday

Mostly clear and chilly tonight with temperatures dipping into the upper 20s to lower 30s by early Tuesday morning. Lots of sunshine ahead for Tuesday with temperatures peaking out in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Cloud cover will start to increase again late Wednesday before our next best chance for rain and some snow arrives late Wednesday into Thursday morning. The system could move through rather quickly, which would limit the amount of precipitation, perhaps even ending prior to daybreak Thursday. As of right now, it looks to begin as rain, then transition to snow before exiting. Accumulations should be light, and it’ll help that the week is starting out so warm because our ground temperatures should be warm, as well. Minor accumulation on grassy surfaces will be possible from Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.

We do get cooler behind this system for Thursday and Friday as highs only make it into the lower 40s with overnight lows in the 20s. However, we make a quick rebound for the weekend, with sunshine and highs making it back into the 50s for Saturday and Sunday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller