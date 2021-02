Partly cloudy skies today and chilly temperatures expected with highs back into the middle 20s, but we should be close to getting above freezing by Friday afternoon!

We are on track for some 40s by the end of the weekend. The only thing that may limit our weekend warming would be the chance to see some fog.

A system moves through on Sunday, but with warmer temperatures in place we could see a brief mix very early Sunday morning then a few rain showers as highs climb into the 40s.