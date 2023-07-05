What We’re Tracking

More storm chances in the coming days

Cooler weather settles in

Heating back up next week

Tonight, there is another chance for storms primarily in our southern counties. The area we are most focus on right now is I-70 and south. This area will see the best chances for storms. Temperatures tonight will bottom out in the lower 60s making it a cool overnight.

Temperatures for the next couple days will be a bit cooler with highs in the lower to middle 80s expected. Overnight lows should be able to drop back into the lower 60s for the next few nights, too.

Our weather pattern stays a bit more active this week, so we’re looking at a few scattered storm chances heading into the weekend, but after all that rain that some of us saw last night, we’ll be watching for the possibility for even more heavy rain. It won’t be a total wash-out over the next few days, though, as we are expecting periods of dry weather, too!

Temperatures begin to warm as we begin to dry things out a bit early next week. By Sunday, we’ll be able to make it closer to 90°, and we could be approaching the mid 90s again as soon as Tuesday.

