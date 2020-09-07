Active weather pattern ahead as colder air moves in

What We’re Tracking:

Much cooler tomorrow

Rainy middle of the week

Slowly warming up into weekend

We’ve been tracking this monster cold front for several days now, and it’s finally here. Temperatures were widespread today but we’ll all cool down overnight into the 50s and 60s before the even cooler air arrives.

Once the cold front fully moves through on Tuesday, the chilly air will surge southward throughout the course of the day and temperatures will be drastically cooler behind it. Some spots south and east, could still make it into the 80s tomorrow, but temps will drop into the 60s very quickly once your winds shift to the north. Our northwestern counties may struggle to make it into the 50s tomorrow afternoon! Expect falling temperatures throughout the later part of the day.

This front is also going to bring some windy and rainy conditions. So, expect a chilly rain Tuesday and Wednesday with wind gusts between 20-30 mph out of the north. Rain will be off-and-on favoring our northwestern counties who could see a couple inches of rain by the time Friday rolls around.

Looking further ahead to the end of the week into next weekend, the storm system becomes cutoff from the jet stream and rotates around us for a few days, so rain chances start to diminish towards Friday. Highs will be in the 60s through then and lows in the 40s. We begin to warm into the 70s by the weekend as pleasant conditions return.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

