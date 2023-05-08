What We’re Tracking

Clear and mild tonight

Several rain/storm chances throughout the week

Warm spring weather

Tonight, mostly clear skies are expected with light winds and overall mild conditions. It will still feel a bit humid through the evening hours before overnight lows drop into the 60s.

Our weather pattern continues to be unsettled with scattered showers and storms possible for Tuesday, and several rounds of storms possible through the week ahead. Highs on Tuesday will be in the 80s again with a stronger southerly breeze in place and a few more clouds.

As it stands right now, there doesn’t look to be any big severe weather outbreaks during this time, but we can’t rule out a strong or severe storm at any time this week. There is also a lot of model disagreement on how wide spread our precipitation chances are – which unfortunately lowers confidence just a bit too.

Despite a nearly daily rain chance, there will be prolonged periods of dry, sunny weather in between giving us a nice, spring week with highs mainly in the 80s as overnight lows look to dip back into the lower 60s.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller