TOPEKA (KSNT) – The National Weather Service (NWS) is reporting multiple advisories and warnings as Kansans face down a cold front which is plunging much of the state into temperatures well below 0 degrees.

KSNT Stormtrack Meteorologist Becky Taylor said in her most recent weather report that winter weather advisories and wind chill warnings are active more much of northeast Kansas. While snowfall is expected to be light compared with snow received earlier in the week, the main danger lies with wind chill gusts expected to drop temperatures well below freezing by the weekend.

Active wind chill warnings and winter weather advisories

The NWS is reporting the following severe weather alerts for the state of Kansas. This list will be updated throughout the day to reflect changes made by the NWS as the weather shifts.

Wind Chill Warnings

Cheyenne, Decatur, Gove, Graham, Greeley, Logan, Norton, Rawlins, Sheridan, Sherman, Thomas, Wallace and Wichita Counties. Issued at 10:55 a.m. on Jan. 12. Expires at noon on Jan. 16.

Edwards, Ford, Grant, Gray, Haskell, Stafford and Stanton Counties. Issued at 10:50 a.m. on Jan. 12. Expires at 6 p.m. on Jan. 13.

Finney, Hamilton, Hodgeman, Kearny and Pawnee Counties. Issued at 10:50 a.m. on Jan. 12. Expires at 6 p.m. on Jan. 14.

Ellis, Lane, Ness, Rush, Scott and Trego Counties. Issued at 10:50 a.m. on Jan. 12. Expires at noon on Jan. 16.

Barton, Ellsworth, Lincoln, Russell and Saline Counties Issued at 10:26 a.m. on Jan. 12. Expires at noon on Jan. 16.

Marion, McPherson and Rice Counties Issued at 10:26 a.m. on Jan. 12. Expires at noon on Jan. 16.

Chase County Issued at 10:26 a.m. on Jan. 12. Expires at noon on Jan. 16.

Cloud, Dickinson, Ottawa and Republic Counties Issued at 10:16 a.m. on Jan. 12. Expires at 1 a.m. on Jan. 16.

Clay, Geary, Osage, Riley, Wabaunsee and Washington Counties Issued at 10:16 a.m. on Jan. 12. Expires at 1 a.m. on Jan. 16.

Brown, Douglas, Jackson, Jefferson, Marshall, Nemaha, Pottawatomie and Shawnee Counties Issued at 10:16 a.m. on Jan. 12. Expires at 1 a.m. on Jan. 16.

Lyon and Morris Counties Issued at 10:16 a.m. on Jan. 12. Expires at 1 a.m. on Jan. 16.

Anderson, Coffey and Franklin Counties Issued at 10:16 a.m. on Jan. 12. Expires at 1 a.m. on Jan. 16.

Atchison County Issued at 11:40 a.m. on Jan. 12. Expires at noon on Jan. 16.

Linn and Miami Counties Issued at 6:28 a.m. on Jan. 12. Expires at noon on Jan. 16.

Doniphan County Issued at 11:40 a.m. on Jan. 12. Expires at noon on Jan. 16.

Johnson, Leavenworth and Wyandotte Counties Issued at 6:28 a.m. on Jan. 12. Expires at noon on Jan. 16.

Jewell, Mitchell, Osborne, Phillips, Rooks and Smith Counties Issued at 3:17 a.m. on Jan. 12. Expires at noon on Jan. 16.



Winter Weather Advisories

Bourbon, Cherokee and Crawford Counties Issued at 11:13 a.m. on Jan. 12. Expires at noon on Jan. 12.

Cloud, Dickinson, Ottawa and Republic Counties Issued at 10:16 a.m. on Jan. 12. Expires at noon on Jan. 12.

Lyon and Morris Counties Issued at 10:16 a.m. on Jan. 12. Expires at noon on Jan. 12.

Clay, Geary, Osage, Riley, Wabaunsee and Washington Counties. Issued at 10:16 a.m. on Jan. 12. Expires at 3 p.m. on Jan. 12.

Brown, Douglas, Jackson, Jefferson, Marshall, Nemaha, Pottawatomie and Shawnee Counties. Issued at 10:16 a.m. on Jan. 12. Expires at 6 p.m. on Jan. 12.

Atchison County Issued at 6:28 a.m. on Jan. 12. Expires at noon on Jan. 12.

Linn and Miami Counties Issued at 6:28 a.m. on Jan. 12. Expires at noon on Jan. 12.

Johnson, Leavenworth and Wyandotte Counties Issued at 6:28 a.m. on Jan. 12. Expires at noon on Jan. 12.

Doniphan County Issued at 6:28 a.m. on Jan. 12. Expires at 9 p.m. on Jan. 12.

Jewell, Mitchell, Osborne, Phillips, Rooks and Smith Counties Issued at 3:17 a.m. on Jan. 12. Expires at noon on Jan. 12.



