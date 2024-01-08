TOPEKA (KSNT) – The National Weather Service (NWS) is monitoring a winter storm moving over Kansas on Monday.

The NWS is issuing winter weather advisories, storm warnings and blizzard warnings on Jan. 8. Hazardous road conditions are making travel difficult, if not impossible, in many areas of Kansas. While parts of eastern Kansas are in winter storm warnings and advisories, much of western Kansas lies in a blizzard warning.

Northeast Kansas – Topeka NWS

Shortly after 6 a.m., the NWS station in Topeka issued a series of advisories and warnings for winter weather in northeast Kansas. Both the winter storm warning and advisory remain in effect until Tuesday, Jan. 9 at noon.

The winter storm warning includes the following counties:

Republic

Washington

Marshall

Nemaha

Brown

Cloud

Clay

Riley

Pottawatomie

Jackson

Ottawa

Dickinson

Geary

The winter storm advisory includes the following counties:

Jefferson

Morris

Wabaunsee

Shawnee

Douglas

Lyon

Osage

Franklin

Coffey

Anderson

The Topeka NWS station said a winter storm is projected to roll through Kansas into Tuesday. Some things remain questionable such as how quickly rain will change to snow and what temperatures will be like.

Our latest winter weather forecast from Stormtrack Meteorologist Becky Taylor indicates snowfall amounts ranging from one to three inches further south and anywhere between six to ten inches in the northern counties. The greatest chances for snowfall lie in the counties along the Kansas/Nebraska border.

Taylor said visibilities will most likely drop as wind gusts reach as high as 40-45 mph. Temperatures will also drop into the upper 20s, creating wind chills into the teens and single digits into Tuesday.

“We are definitely trending into a colder and more active weather pattern overall,” Taylor said. “Our next chance for snow looks to arrive Thursday and into Friday with a big push of Arctic air to go along with it.”

South-Central Kansas – Wichita NWS

The Wichita NWS station reports the following counties are in a winter storm warning as of 11:05 a.m.:

Russell

Lincoln

Barton

Ellsworth

Saline

Rice

McPherson

Marion

Chase

People are advised to watch out for heavy snow in accumulations of five to eight inches. Travel conditions are listed as being impossible due to significant amounts of blowing and drifting snow. This winter storm warning will remain in effect until noon on Tuesday, Jan. 9.

Western Kansas – Goodland NWS

The Goodland NWS station reported around 3 a.m. that the following Kansas/Colorado counties are under a blizzard warning until 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 9:

Kit Carson

Cheyenne

Rawlins

Decatur

Norton

Sherman

Thomas

Sheridan

Graham

Wallace

Logan

Gove

Greeley

Wichita

Hitchcock

Red Willow

Motorists are warned to travel only in cases of emergency as widespread snow blowing through the area has severely reduced visibility, bringing whiteout conditions. Heavy snow is expected through Monday morning and is also expected to persist throughout the day.

You can keep up with current travel conditions by dialing 511 or going to kandrive.org.

