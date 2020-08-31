Additional rain chances to start the work week

What We’re Tracking:

Another mild night

Storms possible Monday

Showers & storms Tuesday

A clear to partly cloudy sky for tonight with mild weather on tap. Late in the night, there is a chance for some areas of fog to develop. Otherwise, a mild night with temperatures falling into the middle 60s. A few storms may develop along the next front by early Monday morning, as well.

Highs on Monday will climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s. A chance for a couple showers or storms along with areas of cloud cover will keep temperatures a bit below average through the day.

Monday night into Tuesday will be another chance for showers and storms and highs again only in the 70s for Tuesday before clearing out and warming up a little bit for the middle of the week as high temperatures return to the middle 80s.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com