FLOOD WATCH – Anderson, Coffey, Dickinson, Douglas, Franklin, Geary, Jackson, Jefferson, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee counties until 7:00pm.

Showers and storms will be possible through the day on Wednesday, and we’ll be behind the cold front by that point. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s on Wednesday because of the showers. We could still see additional heavy rain through today before the rain finally tapers off later this evening. With the ground so saturated from previous rainfall, flooding will be a concern again today. An additional inch, or more, of rain appears likely.

Overnight, we begin to clear things out and temperatures dip into the upper 40s and low 50s. Rain comes to an end prior to daybreak, and clouds will start to move out, as well.