Additional showers possible in areas already hard-hit from rain

What We’re Tracking:

Additional showers and storms tonight

Mostly cloudy, isolated showers Friday

Lower humidity, comfortable this weekend

Scattered showers and storms will continue to move through the area into tonight. After recent heavy rains, flooding will continue to be a threat in any areas of localized heavy rainfall. The storms and showers will gradually come to an end overnight as temperatures fall into the middle 60s.

Highs on Friday will reach to near 80° with a mostly cloudy sky. Although a few showers are possible, they are not expected to be widespread. The best chance for a few passing showers will be in the afternoon hours Friday.

Lower humidity settling in for the weekend with partly cloudy weather. Highs will top out in the lower 80s, but overnight lows will be a little cooler with the drier air. Lows in the lower 60s over the weekend should make for a really nice start to August. Mild weather looks to stick around for the first half of next week, as well.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Matt Miller

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com