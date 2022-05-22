What We’re Tracking:

Chilly start to the day

Pleasant Sunday

Several rain chances in the week ahead

Temperatures starting out this morning are ranging from the lower 30s to middle 40s. Patchy frost is being noted specifically across our northern viewing area. Be sure to grab a coat if you have to be anywhere early this Sunday!

This afternoon looks to be quite pleasant with mostly sunny skies and and just a light breeze. Afternoon highs will make it into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Enjoy the sun while you can because a very rainy and cool pattern is setting up for the following few days!

For the week ahead, there will be several chances for showers starting Monday and lingering through early Wednesday. Monday and Tuesday hold the best chance for rain as a system slides through the region. The cooler air looks to hang around for a few days, too. Middle 60s to lower 70s for highs are expected through the first half of next week with some gradual warming as we approach Memorial Day weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush