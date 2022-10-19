We’ll be able to warm into the 60s for highs this afternoon after a cold start! Winds should be fairly light the next couple of days, too, making for beautiful conditions.

We look to warm things back up even more by the tail end of the week and into next weekend. During that time, afternoon highs will climb back into the mid 70s by Thursday, and even back up to the mid 80s by the weekend.

Our winds start to become breezy out of the south Friday and Saturday, helping to warm things up significantly. By Sunday, it’ll be downright windy with sustained winds around 20-30mph and gusts upwards of 40mph.