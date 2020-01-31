After days with stubborn clouds, we look mostly sunny Saturday and unseasonably warm Sunday

Snow hit Tuesday and it stayed cloudy Wednesday. We had a few random flurries pass by on Thursday with slightly stronger breezes. Cloudiness refused to go anywhere, but that changes over the next 12-24 hours.

Temperatures may go up a few degrees from what we’ve seen lately. Partial clearing will take place today, but mainly for areas to the west/southwest. It may take until late afternoon or early evening for the sky to clear around Topeka, Lawrence and Kansas City.

Friday night might become a bit frosty before much warmer air streams into the region. It will be a pleasant start to February, although stronger wind will be noticeable.

Greater Topeka Friday

Highs: 39-44

Wind: W/NW 10-20

Wind Chills: 30-34

Expect a sunny to partly cloudy sky Saturday with numbers well into the 50s. Much of northeast Kansas will get temperatures of 61-65 Sunday. Sunday is Groundhog Day. It looks like six more weeks of winter as any creature should see a shadow with abundant sunshine we’ll likely get.

For Super Bowl fans, there should be widespread showers and storms tonight and tomorrow in South Florida. A mostly sunny sky should develop Sunday afternoon with highs near 70, which isn’t much warmer that what we’ll be here. It should be around 66-68 degrees at kickoff.

KSNT News is the place for detailed weather information across Northeast Kansas so please check back often for regular forecast updates. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute mobile forecast! No matter if it’s on-air, online or on-the-go…we’re always tracking to keep you informed and safe.

Go Chiefs…

KSNT Meteorologist David George

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com