After sunshine today, prepare for Thanksgiving snow, wintry mix and cold rain

Heavy snow formed in the Central Rockies over 24 hours ago and that spread across much of Nebraska, northwest Kansas, southern South Dakota and Iowa. We barely missed the big storm, and travel northwest of a Concordia to Lincoln and west of Hays was not advised.

The sky was mostly cloudy to cloudy locally with sprinkles and very light mist from time to time. The strong wind of overnight didn’t last terribly long as the massive storm system north of us gradually moved farther and farther away.

Most advisories and warnings are no longer in effect, and travel conditions for the far western tip of the state will improve later today with sunshine. We will see less wind across the region with abundant sun and chilly air.

Greater Topeka Wednesday

Highs: 42-45

Wind: W/NW 15-30 early, then NW 10-20 by this afternoon

Overall, this is a good travel day as some people leave the area, while others return home or come to visit. Roads are dry, visibility is good, it’s not as cold as it could be and the sky is mostly clear. Wind may occasionally blow your vehicle from side to side so use both hands to steer effectively.

The forecast for Thanksgiving Day not very pleasant. It may start with an early morning snow for an hour or two. There could be a dusting to 1 inch in spots before any snow becomes mix by late morning to midday and expect cold rain through the afternoon as temperatures struggle to reach the 36-39 degree mark.

Friday could be cloudy with occasional rain. Black Friday shoppers will need rain gear handy. Shopping local Saturday should be good with a clearing sky and warmer temps. It will be the best day of the four day holiday weekend! Sunday may be a time for colder air to surge into the region as all of the festivities and gatherings end.

Travel safely and Happy Thanksgiving….

