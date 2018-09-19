After the rain hits, the temps tumble

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Today will be our 6th straight day with a maximum temp of 90 or higher, and we won’t be far from a record levels for this date. The unseasonably warm pattern that began last Friday lingers for two more days before a passing front brings relief. It’s gotten hotter since Monday with highs and lows running some 15 degrees above average for mid-September.

Clouds may have a tough time building today as we should have a cap in the mid-levels that prohibits fast development and growth. Surface wind will be stronger and a bit problematic so you may need to secure loose items. Prepare for strong sunshine and high dew points to keep it very uncomfortable for this late in the season.

Expect full blown summer conditions with a mostly sunny sky, rather muggy conditions, much stronger wind and oppressive heat.

Greater Topeka Wednesday…

Highs: 91-95

Dew Points: 68-72

Wind: S/SW 15-30

By Thursday, a cold front enters Northeast Kansas before sunset. Associated precipitation chances are mainly between 8pm and 2am. The front needs to cross all counties for relief to be noticed and that should happen. Clouds and occasional rainfall early Friday will keep temps in check and we may see temperatures in the low to mid 70s which will make this weekend very fall-like! Rain chances now appear to be near zero Saturday and Sunday with crisp, refreshing air. That’s right on cue since the autumnal equinox is Saturday evening at 8:54.

We can say goodbye after rain hits tomorrow night….

KSNT Meteorologist David George