More sunshine and very warm weather to start off the week on Monday. However, there will still be a disturbance in the area bringing a chance for a few pop-up showers and storms in the late afternoon and early evening hours. Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s to near 90° ahead of any afternoon showers and storms.

Tuesday looks mainly dry and hot, but there could still be a few isolated storms by the afternoon. Temperatures remain warm and the humidity levels will stay moderate throughout the week.

By the middle of the week, though, a front tries to make it’s way through the area, but doesn’t quite make it. It’ll stall out nearby, and may end up being the focus for a couple more storm chances Wednesday and Thursday.