Another active day of weather expected with thunderstorms and heavy rainfall

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been issued for Brown, Douglas, Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Marshall, Nemaha, Osage, Pottawatomie, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee county until 7 A.M. Saturday morning.

An active start to the morning has presented our viewing area with another round of thunderstorms waking up. Frequent lightning and heavy rainfall appear to be the main threats currently. The severe threat seems to be minimal but damaging wind gusts and small hail may also develop throughout the morning.

By this afternoon temperatures will reach the lower 90s with dewpoints in the area still clocking in at the lower 70s. It will feel hot and muggy again with heat index values over 100 degrees around lunchtime. Scattered thunderstorms will once again develop today with some of them being strong to severe. The main threats will be hail and damaging wind gusts through the afternoon and evening. Be sure to have multiple ways to receive your weather warnings today as well as a severe weather plan in place for any outdoor activities!

This active weather pattern will persist into Saturday as well with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms back in the forecast just about all day and through the evening. Outdoor activities will once again likely be impacted so be sure to plan accordingly. The good news though appears to be that the severe threat for thunderstorms is a bit lower on Saturday.

Conditions will have to be closely monitored for both Saturday and Sunday as new incoming data will likely affect the rain and thunderstorm chances. Temperatures will be in the middle 80s for a slightly cooler week ahead.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush

