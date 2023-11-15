The sunny skies continue through today, and with that, our temperatures stay nice and mild. Highs look to remain in the lower to middle 70s with overnight lows in the lower 40s before a weak front moves through late tomorrow night. That should bring us a bit of cloud cover for Thursday, but we’ll remain dry and mild with highs near 70°.

Behind the front, we should cool down just a bit for the end of the week and start of the weekend. Highs For Friday and Saturday should make it into the upper 50s and lower 60s with overnight lows in the middle 30s, which is a lot closer to our seasonal averages.

The quiet weather pattern will stick around through this week with little to no rain chances expected throughout the first half of the weekend. However, our weather pattern starts to get a bit more active starting late Sunday. We could see a few showers overnight Sunday and perhaps lingering into Monday. Temperatures look a bit cooler, too, with highs on Monday dipping into the lower 50s.