Another blast of cold air, snow

What We’re Tracking:

Much colder air moving our way

Snow chance late Wednesday/Wednesday night

Warming back up this weekend

The warmer air comes to an end overnight as another big blast of cold air heads in our direction. Behind the cold front, temperatures will fall into the upper 10s overnight with morning wind chills in the lower single digits.

Highs only climb into the lower to middle 20s on Wednesday with lighter northerly breezes. There is a chance for areas of light snow Wednesday evening into Wednesday night. While it may be scattered at times, light to moderate snowfall looks to be the case with minor accumulations possible. A general dusting to 2″ of snow is expected Wednesday night.

After that light snow, even colder weather settles in with highs in the lower to middle 10s on Thursday. Winds may also try and pick up again causing wind chill values below zero throughout most of the day. We start to warm things back up by Friday with highs in the upper 30s before 50s return for Saturday with plenty of sunshine.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller