Another brief shower possible as cold air sets in

What We’re Tracking:

Wintry mix this morning to rain later today

Cold wind Saturday

Very cold Sunday into Monday

What a crazy week. Over the past 7 days we’ve experienced near record warmth, thunderstorms, hail, snow, freezing rain, showers, dense fog and mild temperatures to bitter cold. Temperatures dropped by some 30-40 degrees from early Wednesday into daybreak Thursday.

As the system we saw earlier this morning has now moved on out of the viewing area, we’ll remain mostly dry for the rest of the evening with drizzle still possible. The good news is that throughout the night leading up until midnight or so, we continue to warm up all the way into the 40s.

Just after midnight, that cold air start to settle back in very fast. A brief shower is possible overnight with rain before changing over to snow. This system is quick and shouldn’t amount to much.

After that moves through we continue to keep the cold air as our morning wind chill values will be in the single digits to near 0°. With highs only reaching the middle 30s Saturday afternoon, wind chill values will struggle to make it out of the teens.

CHIEFS SUNDAY:

Kansas City area looks to stay dry with mostly sunny skies throughout the day which is good. The biggest concern is going to be the cold air that settles in Saturday morning and stays in the area through Sunday. Expect wind chill values in the single digits for almost the entire day. Be sure to bundle up especially if you plan on tailgating as well.

As far as northeast Kansas goes, conditions should be pretty similar with that cold air but wind chill values will be a little bit better in the single digits and teens. We should be precipitation free until slightly warmer temperatures hit after midweek. There could be a few rain showers or spotty mix Wednesday night into Thursday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez



We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com





